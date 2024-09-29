Zehri expresses sorrow over labourers brutal killing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Mir Ali Hassan Zehri expressed sorrow over brutal killing of labourers by terrorists in Panjgur area of Balochistan province.

In his condemnation statement, he said that the foreign-funded cowardly enemies will be dealt with iron hands and they will not find any place to hide.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that today once again the blood of innocent citizens has shed on the land of Balochistan. “It is not bravery to martyr innocent people,” he said adding that this is the action of those cowardly terrorists who do this kind of cowardly acts on the behest of foreign masters.

