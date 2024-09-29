Zehri Expresses Sorrow Over Labourers Brutal Killing
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 07:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Mir Ali Hassan Zehri expressed sorrow over brutal killing of labourers by terrorists in Panjgur area of Balochistan province.
In his condemnation statement, he said that the foreign-funded cowardly enemies will be dealt with iron hands and they will not find any place to hide.
Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that today once again the blood of innocent citizens has shed on the land of Balochistan. “It is not bravery to martyr innocent people,” he said adding that this is the action of those cowardly terrorists who do this kind of cowardly acts on the behest of foreign masters.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPK CM’s march on Islamabad, Punjab aims to repeat May 9 mayhem: Atta Tarar2 minutes ago
-
Brick Kiln workers demanded implementation of existing laws12 minutes ago
-
Thief break into house arrested, Valuables recovered12 minutes ago
-
Police nab 3 proclaimed offenders in Lachi Tehsil12 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians plant trees at PHA Park22 minutes ago
-
Policy being formulated to regularize CBP employees up to Grade-VI22 minutes ago
-
Over 785 PSVs impounded due to lack of safety standard22 minutes ago
-
"The Carnivore" restaurant launched in Karachi32 minutes ago
-
Vehicle thief arrested, Stolen luxury vehicle recovered42 minutes ago
-
1 killed in cylinder blast at CNG station on M-9 Motorway42 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Kundi offer condolences on death of industrialist’s brother-in-law42 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on display of weapons on social media, seized illegal arms52 minutes ago