Zehri felicitates newly elected body of BAP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Senator of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Samina Mumtaz Zehri Monday congratulated the newly elected Central President of BAP Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, General Secretary Manzoor Ahmed Kakar in the intra-party election.

She said that there was no difference in the party and newly elected body was working day and night for the welfare of the people of Balochistan.

Zehri said that sincere workers of the party were the assets of the party adding that peaceful and prosperous Balochistan was the bright future of Pakistan.

Zehri said that new avenues of development would be opened and employment opportunities would be created for the people of Balochistan regarding CPEC project.

She said that the government and its allies parties under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was playing an important role for the development of Balochistan despite he was striving to get out crisis of the province from economic and other matters through contribution political leaders. With better economic policies, the government has opened new chapters for international investment companies to invest in Balochistan and has brought the province out of the economic crisis and into a new era of development, she noted.