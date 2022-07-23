Zehri for early relief to calamity-hit areas of Balochistan

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Saturday called upon the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and district administrations to speed up relief and rescue operation in the calamity hit areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Saturday called upon the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and district administrations to speed up relief and rescue operation in the calamity hit areas of Balochistan.

"Relief and rescue activities should be accelerated in all the affected districts of Balochistan on an emergency basis," she said in a statement issued here.

She said that in the coming days, in view of further expected rains, precautionary measures should be taken to avoid further loss of life and property.

She expressed concern over the epidemic spread in 17 districts in Balochistan soon after the monsoon rain.

She further said that, after the monsoon rains in Balochistan, stomach and intestinal diseases have also spread in different areas.

She called upon the health department to ensure best healthcare services to the affected people.