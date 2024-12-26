Zehri pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir on her 17 death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Spokesperson of President Asif Ali Zardari and Provincial Minister of Industry, Trade and Agriculture Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Thursday paid tribute to the first democratically elected female Prime Minister of the Islamic world and prominent world leader Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He said that "Daughter of East" is not only a historical figure but also a living movement and beacon.

He said that the 17th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto would be celebrated with devotion and respect, Fatiha would be recited for martyr Bibi across the country including Hub district.

The Provincial Minister said that workers from different parts of the country would lay wreaths at the shrine of Benazir Bhutto and recite Fatiha.

Grand meetings and rallies will be held on this occasion and the speakers will express their views regarding Shaheed Bibi, he noted.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that the Bhutto family has an important position in the country's politics and the history of the Bhutto family is full of sacrifices for democracy.

He said that the Bhutto family has cultivated democracy by sacrificing their lives. Shaheed Bibi Benazir Bhutto always fought for democracy and positive politics in the politics of Pakistan.

He said that December 27 is the darkest day in the country's history and the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto was the murder of Pakistan's bright future.

He further said that Peoples Party is determined to make the dream of martyr Ms. Benazir Bhutto a reality that Pakistan should be a high example for the world as a prosperous, progressive, egalitarian and strong democratic Federal state.