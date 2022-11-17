(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Thursday said that our society is rapidly deteriorating and the most dangerous process which is consuming our society like fire is "intolerance and extremism".

In a statement issued here she said that the latest example of the decline of the society is the frequent occurrence of killing of persons by their close relatives.

"There are serious incidents of intolerance and extremism occurring that indicating clear signs of the decline of our society," adding such incidents are not happening only in one region or part, but affecting the whole country on a daily basis.

She deplored that our country and its people have been suffering the consequences of terrorism and extremism for many years. For some years now, the number of such incidents has decreased significantly.

But the force of extremism still remains. Incidents of intolerance and bigotry are also seen and heard every day.

Stressing the need for creating harmony and tolerance among all segment of the society, she said that "It is imperative that we all work together to discourage this growing trend of intolerance.

"The best way is for everyone to start showing patience and tolerance from themselves. Be it politicians, teachers, lawyers, journalists, civil servants or any common man, there is a need for everyone to think about their behavior in their own place.

As far as scholars and religious figures are concerned, the big responsibility lies on them because it is their duty to promote teachings of the last Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in a peaceful and harmonious manner amongst the masses.