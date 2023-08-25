Open Menu

Zehri Thanks Hub People, Vows To Meet Their Expectations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Zehri thanks Hub people, vows to meet their expectations

President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) District Hub Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Friday thanked the people for showing complete confidence in the leadership of his party and vowed to meet their expectations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) District Hub Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Friday thanked the people for showing complete confidence in the leadership of his party and vowed to meet their expectations.

The PPP leader while addressing a public gathering extended gratitude to trustees, tribal chiefs, and public leaders, who provided space to PPP in the district.

"No matter how many accusations the opponents make against his party," said Zehri and expressed the determination to win the next general elections with the power of vote.

Related Topics

President Of Pakistan Vote Hub Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan's enemies attempting to fuel religious, s ..

Pakistan's enemies attempting to fuel religious, sectarian discord in country: A ..

2 minutes ago
 SU Campus Larkana celebrates establishment of Univ ..

SU Campus Larkana celebrates establishment of University of Larkana

2 minutes ago
 AJK President urges world to take quick effective ..

AJK President urges world to take quick effective notice of HR abuses in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM felicitates Kakar on assuming office of Car ..

AJK PM felicitates Kakar on assuming office of Caretaker PM of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Action to be taken against power theft and non sub ..

Action to be taken against power theft and non submission of bills: HESCO Offici ..

6 minutes ago
 SECP issues first ever Shariah Compliance Certific ..

SECP issues first ever Shariah Compliance Certificates to 2 REITs

6 minutes ago
WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing

WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing

6 minutes ago
 UAE joins call for open, inclusive trade during G2 ..

UAE joins call for open, inclusive trade during G20 Trade and Investment Ministe ..

22 minutes ago
 Strength of sightseeing Lahore buses increases

Strength of sightseeing Lahore buses increases

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Darbar Bab ..

6 minutes ago
 Solangi reiterates caretaker govt's commitment to ..

Solangi reiterates caretaker govt's commitment to constitutional role

1 minute ago
 No felony if ECP conducts polls after delimitation ..

No felony if ECP conducts polls after delimitation: Irfan Siddiqui

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan