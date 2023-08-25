Zehri thanks Hub people, vows to meet their expectations

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) District Hub Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Friday thanked the people for showing complete confidence in the leadership of his party and vowed to meet their expectations.

The PPP leader while addressing a public gathering extended gratitude to trustees, tribal chiefs, and public leaders, who provided space to PPP in the district.

"No matter how many accusations the opponents make against his party," said Zehri and expressed the determination to win the next general elections with the power of vote.