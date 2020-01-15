Zenib Alart bill to be presented in Parliament after legal formation

The Senate Standing Committees on Human Rights here on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Human Rights to complete legal formation of Zainab Alert Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committees on Human Rights here on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Human Rights to complete legal formation of Zainab Alert Bill. The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

In the meeting, the Ministry of Human Rights briefed the committee about the consideration of Zanib Alert ,Response and recovery Bill 2020. They said that the bill was presented in Parliament House by Dr.Shireen Mazari. The Zenib Alart,Response and Recovery bill was approved by the cabinet on 12th March ,2019, they told.

The bill was introduced in National Assembly on 24th April ,2019.

Sub -Committee sent the bill to law and Justice Division on 9th October, 2019 with minor observations which were addressed.

MoHR approved the bill on 20th December last year.

The Chairman of the Committee recommended to complete legal formation of the bill .

Senator Kisho Bai (PPP) has recommended amendments in the bill and include the issue of enforced child marriage in the bill.

The Committee was postponed for further deliberation till January 20 on the recommdation of Senator Jhanzeb Jamaldini.

Senator Usman Kakar,Senator Saif,Senator Janzeb Jamll dini and Senator Kisho Bai were present in the meeting.