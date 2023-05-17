'Zero compromise for those taking law into their own hands': Tahira Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Member of National Assembly and Senior leader PML-N, Tahira Aurangzeb on Wednesday criticized the politics of PTI Chief based on fanning chaos in the society and no one would be allowed the violation of the law.

Talking to a private news channel she said while democracy gave every citizen the right to present their point of view but no one can blackmail and conspiracies against the state through the use of force, adding, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has been nominated accused in over a dozen cases, including rioting, sedition, chaos and armed attacks on the federation.

The PDM-led government did not want any confrontation but endeavoured for a peaceful solution to all issues, she mentioned.

The political instability and violent acts that happened in the last few days were never seen before in the history of the country, she said, adding, political anarchy, and chaos is a big hurdles in a country's growth.

All the stakeholders need to sit together to come up with a long-lasting solution to bring the economy on the right track, she stressed.

Replying to a question, she said there is a dire need that all the political parties should sit at a table and reach a mutual consensus for the sake of national interests to end the political crisis.

The political leadership needs to come up with a solution now, she added.