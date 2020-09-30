Zero COVID-19 related death reported in last 24 hrs: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that 86 new corona cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours and no death was reported due to virus during the period

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that 86 new corona cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours and no death was reported due to virus during the period.

In a statement, he said the number of active corona patients was 1695 in the province, whereas, a total of 95449 patients had been recovered.

As many as 1,239,211 tests were conducted so far while 11,239 during the last 24 hours. He said that 97 patients were under treatment in Punjab government hospitals including 22 in Lahore, 2234 patients have died so far in Punjab.

The CM made it clear that corona SOPs would be strictly implemented in educational institutions and action would be taken in case of non-compliance.

Those who tried to politicize corona have faced defeat as the opposition tried to hoodwink the people through negative politics. The elements bent upon dividingthe nation at every occasion should look rather into their own peep,the CM advised.