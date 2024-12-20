Zero Dengue, Only 08 Patients Hospitalized
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi witnessed the first day without any new dengue cases in four months, as no patient with positive dengue symptoms was reported during the last 24 hours.
According to the details released by the health authority on Friday, the continuously declining graph of the endemic has touched down to zero.
The variable declining average of dengue cases remained 2 per day during the last week, finally reaching null.
The dengue stats show only 8 patients who are still admitted in hospitals for treatment.
However, the pace of discharging from the hospital suggests that a less than or equal to a week, is required for the complete recovery of the under treatment patients.
