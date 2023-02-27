UrduPoint.com

Zero Discrimination Day To Be Marked On March 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Zero Discrimination Day to be marked on March 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :International Zero Discrimination Day will be marked on March 1(Wednesday) across the globe including Pakistan that promotes diversity and recognizes that everyone counts.

Organizations like the United Nations (UN) actively promote the day with various activities to celebrate everyone's right to live a full life with dignity regardless of age, gender, nationality, ethnicity, skin color, height, weight, profession, education, and beliefs.

Many countries have laws against discrimination but it's still a problem in all layers of society in every country in the world.

Many countries have and still use discrimination as a way of governing.

The symbol for Zero Discrimination Day is the butterfly, widely used by people to share their stories and photos as a way to end discrimination and work towards positive transformation.

The UN first celebrated Zero Discrimination Day on March 1, 2014, after UNAIDS, a UN program on human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), launched its Zero Discrimination Campaign on World AIDS Day in December 2013.

