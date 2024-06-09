Open Menu

Zero Electricity Shortfall In IESCO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Zero electricity shortfall in IESCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The electricity demand in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday stood at 1,997 megawatts (MW) at 06: 00 pm against the allocation quota of 2,100 MW from the national grid system.

According to Chief Engineer Operation Director Muhammad Aslam Khan, currently there was zero shortfall of electricity in IESCO and zero load management was being observed across all the six circles including Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Smooth and uninterrupted power supply was being supplied in Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal Circles besides AJK, he added.

He said that the company was withdrawing 1,940 MW from the National Grid.

Related Topics

Islamabad Electricity Company Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of ma ..

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

19 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

19 hours ago
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

19 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

19 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

19 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

19 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

19 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan