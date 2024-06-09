Zero Electricity Shortfall In IESCO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The electricity demand in Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday stood at 1,997 megawatts (MW) at 06: 00 pm against the allocation quota of 2,100 MW from the national grid system.
According to Chief Engineer Operation Director Muhammad Aslam Khan, currently there was zero shortfall of electricity in IESCO and zero load management was being observed across all the six circles including Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Smooth and uninterrupted power supply was being supplied in Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal Circles besides AJK, he added.
He said that the company was withdrawing 1,940 MW from the National Grid.
