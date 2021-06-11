UrduPoint.com
Zero Forced Load-shedding Across The Country, Says Hammad Azhar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 01:26 PM

Zero forced load-shedding across the country, says Hammad Azhar

The Federal Minister for Energy says 1500 megawatt electricity was added to the system during last 48 hours and more would be added today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2021) Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said that there was zero forced load shedding across the country during last 12 hours.

Hammad Azhar said that 1500 megawatt electricity was added to the system during last 48 hours and more would be added today.

He expressed these views on a Twitter on Friday.

The Minister said that areas having a high ratio of electricity theft or any technical ssues would witness load shedding.

“Revenue-based load-shedding in high theft areas and any infrascture/transmissio breakdown in localities maya still arise,” said Hammad Azhar.

He said that K-Electric was provided 200 more megawatts of electricity to rid Karachites of power cuts on June 03.

Taking to Twitter, the minister sid that the port city’s sole power distributor had already been getting 350 MW additional electricity and in order to rid the citizens of Karachi of load-shedding, the power supply to K-Electric from the national grid has been increased by 200 MW.

Karachi is witnessing worst load shedding as the areas exempted from the load-shedding were also experiencing power outgages up to six hours a day.

After high temperature, the sources sad, demand in power above 3300 MW in the port city while the gap between demand and supply reached 700 MW.

Sources said that the soaring temperature has taken the power demand above 3300 MW in the port city while the gap between demand and supply has reached 700 MW.

