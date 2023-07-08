Zero load-management being carried out across all regions: IESCO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday said that zero load management was being carried out across the Company's regions owing to the availability of the required electricity quota from the national grid system.

In a statement issued here, the spokesman of the Company said that as many as 170 MW of electricity was being supplied to IESCO against the current demand of 1705 MW.

He said that operation staff was available in their respective fields to address individual complaints. The consumers can lodge their complaints at helpline 118 or phone number 051-9252933, he told.