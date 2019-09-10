Zero load-management being carried out in 80 percent feeders: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Power Division, while clarifying the news appeared in section of press, said that zero power load-shedding was being carried out in areas of no losses and minimum load-management was being observed in areas of losses.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the Ministry said that yesterday during the press conference, the Minister while responding to a question regarding load-management had said that no load-management was being observed on 80 percent feeders and only 20 percent feeders were experiencing load-shedding due to power pilferage or other losses.

"Out of total 8810 feeders, load-management is being carried out on only 1762 feeders," the spokesman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that no load-management was carried out on any feeder during the holy month of Ramazan while situation was very worse during tenure previous government. He said owing to better administrative measures and improvement in the power system, the present government has not only addressed low voltage issue but also provided uninterrupted power supply in last Ramazan.

The Minister had already said that efforts were being made to clear the remaining 20 percent feeders from power theft.