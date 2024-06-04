Zero load management in IESCO being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Load management in all over Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) six circles including Azad Jammu and Kashmir is lifted owing to availability of sufficient electricity against demand.

According to the data, the IESCO total demand stood at 2,159 megawatt (MW) against allocation of 2,350 MW with a zero shortfall at 14:00 hours with.

The company is withdrawing some 2,092 MW from the national grid system against its total allocation of 2,350 MW.

Zero load management is being observed in company circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Rawalpindi City, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal and AJK.

