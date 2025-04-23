Zero Load-shedding Being Observed Across IESCO’s Regions: Spokesperson
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Spokesperson Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday said that zero load-shedding was being carried out across the company’s region.
The Spokesperson told APP here Wednesday that power supply demand stood at 1317 megawatt (MW) against quota allocation of 1,250 MW from the national grid system. Currently, he said that no load-shedding was being observed in in six circles of the company including Islamabad, Rawalpindi Cantt, Rawalpindi City, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
To a question, however, he said that in some areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the consumers could face power outage owing to ongoing development projects.
Power supply to such areas remained suspended on the requested of local administration in order to facilitate the development projects, he added.
Meanwhile, President Gulraiz Supervisory Committee Syed Ashfaq Bukhari said that the residents were facing numerous due to frequent outage in the pretext of routine maintenance. In a letter to the IESCO Chief, he demanded to upgrade the status of Korang Sub Division from rural to Urban. /395
