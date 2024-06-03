Open Menu

Zero Load-shedding Being Observed In IESCO

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Zero load-shedding being observed in IESCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Zero load-shedding is being observed in all circles of Islamabad Electric Supply Company owing to the availability of provision of sufficient electricity from the national grid system.

The power demand on Monday stood at 2,237 megawatts (MW) against the allocation of 2,300 MW at 12:00 pm, told IESCO Chief Engineer Operation Director, Muhammad Aslam Khan.

He said approved routine development and maintenance shutdown programmes had also been canceled due to severe heatwave.

Despite severe, heatwave smooth and uninterrupted power supply was being ensured to all feeders, he added.

However, he said schedule for the temporary shutdown programme had been issued feeder wises for various areas of Rawalpindi Circle for installing Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters.

Meanwhile, additional meters, transformers, cables and necessary equipments have already been provided to the filed offices for prompt addressal of any complaint.

The complaint office helpline 118 and SMS No 8118 are fully functional for lodging electricity-related complaints

