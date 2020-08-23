Zero loadsheding on 9th, 10th Muharram: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that Mepco administration has been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during 9th and 10th of Muharram.

During his visit of different mourning procession routes and Imambargahs alongwith City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan to check security and other arrangements here on Sunday,he said that best arrangements have been made for Muharram across the district.

He said that repairing work continued at mourning procession routes and added that there would be no compromise on quality of the material. He said that police, health and rescue teams were alert to deal any emergency like situation.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan said that foolproof security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that no one would be allowed to enter the mourning processions and Majalis without proper body search.

He urged masses to cooperate with the police department to maintain peace during Muharram.

He directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duty and keep vigil on suspicious person and activities.

The administrators of the Imambargahs lauded the efforts of the district administration for making best arrangements. They informed deputy commissioner that social distancing was being ensured while participants were using masks and sanitizer before participating in processions and Majalis.