UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zero Loadsheding On 9th, 10th Muharram: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Zero loadsheding on 9th, 10th Muharram: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that Mepco administration has been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during 9th and 10th of Muharram.

During his visit of different mourning procession routes and Imambargahs alongwith City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan to check security and other arrangements here on Sunday,he said that best arrangements have been made for Muharram across the district.

He said that repairing work continued at mourning procession routes and added that there would be no compromise on quality of the material. He said that police, health and rescue teams were alert to deal any emergency like situation.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan said that foolproof security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that no one would be allowed to enter the mourning processions and Majalis without proper body search.

He urged masses to cooperate with the police department to maintain peace during Muharram.

He directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duty and keep vigil on suspicious person and activities.

The administrators of the Imambargahs lauded the efforts of the district administration for making best arrangements. They informed deputy commissioner that social distancing was being ensured while participants were using masks and sanitizer before participating in processions and Majalis.

Related Topics

Police Visit Alert Sunday Best Muharram

Recent Stories

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

1 hour ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.