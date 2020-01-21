UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zero Or Low Duties On Raw Materials Imperative To Enhance Exports: Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:07 PM

Zero or low duties on raw materials imperative to enhance exports: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Zero or low Custom Duty (CD) on all raw materials for export-oriented industries as well as elimination of Regulatory Duties (RD) and Additional Custom Duty (AD) on raw materials is imperative to enhance country's exports and enable the local industry to be more competitive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Zero or low Custom Duty (CD) on all raw materials for export-oriented industries as well as elimination of Regulatory Duties (RD) and Additional Custom Duty (AD) on raw materials is imperative to enhance country's exports and enable the local industry to be more competitive.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh suggested this in a meeting with a group of exporters here at Lahore Chamber on Tuesday. He added, "Exports bring in foreign exchange, enhance government revenues and generate employment, therefore, government should control those factors hampering export growth".

He elaborated that Custom Duties (CD) on intermediary products for export oriented industries should be reduced giving space to industry to import quality materials, components and machinery at the same duty rate, it imports under various FTAs (Free Trade Agreements). He observed that 17 per cent Sales Tax was high and must be reduced to ensure local industry's competitiveness.

Irfan Iqbal also called for revamping taxation system with competitive Tariff Regime for Industrialization; tax holidays for new entrepreneurs; tax exemptions for BMR; reduction in frequency & number of taxes and broadening of tax base by bringing all non-taxed sectors into tax system.

He suggested that commercial sections of Pakistan embassies abroad should work more efficiently and prepare fresh market research reports in their respective countries and send those reports to all the chambers of commerce in Pakistan, besides maintaining constant liaison with Pakistani manufacturers and importer.

Pakistan's overall export revenues were hovering around US$ 24 billion despite having GSP Plus status mainly because of high cost doing business when compared with regional competitors including Bangladesh and India, he said and asserted that though Pakistan's ranking in Ease of Doing Business is 108 which has improved considerably in recent times, a lot has yet to be done on this count.

He said that as the countries around the world are moving swiftly towards smart regulations, electronic portals, one window approvals and Pakistan would have to follow the course as it would not only facilitate export-oriented industry but also improve Pakistan image as best investment destination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore World Bangladesh Exchange Exports Import Business Chambers Of Commerce Holidays Same Chamber Market Commerce All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

First round of political consultations between min ..

10 minutes ago

Over 11,000 workers participate in PCLA Awareness ..

25 minutes ago

Madugalle named ICC match referee for Bangladesh T ..

48 minutes ago

SEC adopts mechanism for announcing events of the ..

1 hour ago

Bangladesh to arrive in Lahore on Wednesday evenin ..

1 hour ago

Poland to Send Ambassador to Holocaust Remembrance ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.