Zero Periods Started At Educational Institutions

Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:43 PM

Zero periods started at educational institutions

The education department has started zero-period at all educational institutions to create awareness among students about dengue virus here on Monday

KHANEWAL,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019) :The education department has started zero-period at all educational institutions to create awareness among students about dengue virus here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC)Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, lectures regarding precautionary measures against dengue would be delivered.

The DC has also directed the private school administrations to start zero periods in their institutions. He said that teachers should ensure cleanliness around them and motivate students to apply all precautionary measures to prevent dengue.

The DC directed the dengue surveillance teams to ensure comprehensive surveillance of dengue larvae, otherwise, strict action would be taken on negligence. He directed the assistant commissioners to visit rural areas to monitor the performance of surveillance teams.

