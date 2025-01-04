Zero progress in talks with PTI as party fails to present demands: Rana Ihsan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal stated on Saturday that no progress had been made in the ongoing talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the party has yet to present its charter of demands.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government initiated the dialogue process to promote democracy and agreed on two key points of them during initial discussions with PTI. The first was for PTI to submit its demands, and the second was for their negotiating team to consult with the party’s founder for further guidance, he added.

"Despite holding consultations with their founder, the PTI team has failed to finalize or present its demands," Rana Ihsan said.

He accused the PTI of attempting to derail the country while crediting the government for pulling Pakistan out of economic and political instability.

Highlighting the government's achievements, he stated that inflation had dropped to single digits, while remittances and exports had been increased.

"The economic indicators reflect the government’s commitment to turning the economy around," he added.

Rana Ihsan assured that the government remains focused on stability and development and vowed that no attempts to derail progress would succeed.