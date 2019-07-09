UrduPoint.com
Zero-rating Regime Should Continue Till Placement Of Speedy Refund System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:20 PM

Zero-rating regime should continue till placement of speedy refund system

The withdrawal of zero-rating facility has created a fear among the value-added textile exporters that their refunds would start getting stuck from the current month, as the government has not put up an efficient system of refund payments in place

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) The withdrawal of zero-rating facility has created a fear among the value-added textile exporters that their refunds would start getting stuck from the current month, as the government has not put up an efficient system of refund payments in place.This was stated by the Pakistan Hosiery Manufactures & Exporters Association Chairman Adil But in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said if facility of zero rating is done away with then FBR must develop a speedy and efficient mechanism for payment of refunds to mitigate the resulting liquidity problems otherwise industry will be forced to shut their operations.

He maintained that FBR cannot manage speedy payment of refunds, which would squeeze working capital and make it difficult for businesses to even pay their salaries and unable to sell their products aggressively in the international market.

Moreover, he said that the high input costs, including energy, are making Pakistani products uncompetitive in the international market.He suggested that the decision of the withdrawal of Zero Rating facility should be put in abeyance till a proper and efficient system of refunds is made, tested and implemented.He also requested the government to immediately pay the refunds up to Rs50,000 as per the instructions of Finance Minister.

