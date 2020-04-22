Zero tolerance against corruption to be opted: PRP IG

Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz said on Wednesday that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against corruption in the Railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz said on Wednesday that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against corruption in the Railways.

He was addressing a video-link conference of SPs of all railway divisions from the PR Police central office here.

He said that performance and image of railway police would be improved by taking positive steps.

He said that ticket-less travellers would not be spared at any cost and strict action would be taken against them to curb the criminal act.

The IG said that Railways land would be retrieved from squatters and no leniency in this regard would be opted.

He said the welfare of PRP staff would be the priority and families of the police martyrs (Shuhada) would be given maximum possible relief.

PRP DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar and DIG headquartersAzhar Rashid were also present in the conference.