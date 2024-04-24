Zero Tolerance Against Illegal Encroachments. RCB Chief
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment board Ali Irfan Rizvi said that there would be no compromise against illegal encroachments in cantonment areas.
The CEO said this regarding a comprehensive anti-encroachment operation which was carried out in various parts of the cantonment on Wednesday.
All temporary or permanent encroachments outside shops will be removed and strict action will be taken against those obstructing the flow of traffic including pedestrians, he said.
Those creating hurdles for public and traffic will not be tolerated, he added.
Spokesman RCB, Rasheed Saqib informed that encroachments on footpaths and pedestrian areas were being removed for public convenience.
He informed that a large number of encroachments were removed from footpaths, roads and bazaars during operation carried out by anti-encroachment cell of RCB.
Four truckloads of goods were seized in the operation, he said.
