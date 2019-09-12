UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zero Tolerance Against Police Torture, Friendly Policing On Top Priority; Says DIG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:35 PM

Zero tolerance against police torture, friendly policing on top priority; says DIG

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has said that police is public service-oriented force with zero tolerance against torture on people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has said that police is public service-oriented force with zero tolerance against torture on people.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Rescue 15 which was attended among others by Additional SP Security (Operations) Muhammad Zeeshan Haider, all Zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, In-charge Anti-Car Lifting Cell and other police officials.

The DIG (Operations) said there is zero tolerance against police torture and strict disciplinary action would be taken against those found involved in such matters.

He said there is no restriction on visitors to have mobile phones during visit to police stations or police offices and it is prime responsibility of policemen to adopt courteous attitude with citizens.

Waqar Uddin Syed directed all police officials to make best use of their rich experience and professional acumen for making police public service-oriented force.

He asked them to visit police stations themselves and brief their subordinates about demonstrating decent attitude during interaction with people. No illegal action should be taken which may bring bad name for the force, he added.

The DIG (Operation) directed police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

Waqar Uddin Syed stressed for speedy disposal of cases and their investigation purely on merit.

He stressed to adopt polite attitude with public and focus on resolving their public complaints.

He also asked to ensure registration of cases on merit and win the support of people through performance.

He said policy of Islamabad First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam � Phir Kalam) is a step towards friendly policing which should be adopted by cops serving at police stations and pickets.

He said complaints received on Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit � Pakistan Citizens' Portal should be resolved on priority basis and send report to him on daily basis. No laxity in this regard would be tolerated, he maintained.

The DIG (Operations) also lauded the force for elaborate security arrangements on Ashura and directed to make them more effective for upcoming religious gatherings.

He asked to launch crackdown against professional beggars, curb crime and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens through effective policing measures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Police Mobile Visit May All Best ACLC Merit Packaging Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

NMC issues circular on electoral campaigns on medi ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak Says 'Noth ..

4 minutes ago

APICORP May Finance Development of Lebanon's Petro ..

3 minutes ago

Netanyahu Says Russia Trip Aims at Continuing Coop ..

10 minutes ago

ATC adjourns Rawal lake poison mixing case hearing ..

10 minutes ago

EU Court Decision on OPAL Pipeline to Impact EU-Ru ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.