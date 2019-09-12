Zero tolerance against police torture, friendly policing on top priority; says DIG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has said that police is public service-oriented force with zero tolerance against torture on people.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Rescue 15 which was attended among others by Additional SP Security (Operations) Muhammad Zeeshan Haider, all Zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, In-charge Anti-Car Lifting Cell and other police officials.

The DIG (Operations) said there is zero tolerance against police torture and strict disciplinary action would be taken against those found involved in such matters.

He said there is no restriction on visitors to have mobile phones during visit to police stations or police offices and it is prime responsibility of policemen to adopt courteous attitude with citizens.

Waqar Uddin Syed directed all police officials to make best use of their rich experience and professional acumen for making police public service-oriented force.

He asked them to visit police stations themselves and brief their subordinates about demonstrating decent attitude during interaction with people. No illegal action should be taken which may bring bad name for the force, he added.

The DIG (Operation) directed police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

Waqar Uddin Syed stressed for speedy disposal of cases and their investigation purely on merit.

He stressed to adopt polite attitude with public and focus on resolving their public complaints.

He also asked to ensure registration of cases on merit and win the support of people through performance.

He said policy of Islamabad First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam � Phir Kalam) is a step towards friendly policing which should be adopted by cops serving at police stations and pickets.

He said complaints received on Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit � Pakistan Citizens' Portal should be resolved on priority basis and send report to him on daily basis. No laxity in this regard would be tolerated, he maintained.

The DIG (Operations) also lauded the force for elaborate security arrangements on Ashura and directed to make them more effective for upcoming religious gatherings.

He asked to launch crackdown against professional beggars, curb crime and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens through effective policing measures.