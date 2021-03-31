UrduPoint.com
Zero Tolerance Against Sugar Mafia: Shahzad Akbar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:03 AM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday stated that ruling party working under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would never spare sugar mafia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday stated that ruling party working under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would never spare sugar mafia.

No mafia could operate in any part of this country and action has been taken to abolish the network of such elements behind heinous activity, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

The Prime Minister had expressed determination to continue work against the sugar and land mafia, he stated.

Replying to a question about commission report for mishandling sugar commodities, Barrister Shahzad Akbar said the report has been submitted to national accountability bureau for further action. Commenting on the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said Asif Ali Zardari had played political card with success.

He said that Ex President of Pakistan Peoples Party had managed to engage the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N and used them for personal interests.

