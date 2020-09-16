UrduPoint.com
Zero Tolerance Against Torture On Women To Remain Continued: DPO

Wed 16th September 2020

District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Saeed Malik on Wednesday said that policy of zero tolerance against torture on women would remain continued and police will be a complainant in all honour killing cases

Female police officers would investigate the cases related to women, he added.

He said this while addressing a seminar in Okara Arts Council in which females belonging to different walks of life including female police officers, lawyers, officers of Rescue 1122, teachers and others participated.

The DPO said that accused involved in torture and other crimes against women, would be taken to task.

He said that Okara police had set up a women help-desk at DPO office and also appointed female SHOs in police stations.

He said that 651 cases of violence against women had been registered in Okara this year and all the accused were sent behind the bars.

Other speakers addressing the seminar said that women were an important part of the society, therefore, their respect and protection would be ensured at every cost.

At the end of the seminar, female police officers staged a walk aiming at to give message to the public that women were safe in the country and violence against women would not be tolerated.

