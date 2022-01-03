Zero-tolerance for corrupt elements: DG ET&NC

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 06:45 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control (ET&NC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Aslam Wazir has expressed zero-tolerance for corrupt elements in the department.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that anyone found involved in illegal activities will face stern legal action without discrimination.

He said that an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Excise Office Nowshera, Usman Zafar has been suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry has also been ordered in his case.

A formal notification regarding the suspension of the concerned officers has been issued. The officer was allegedly accused of smuggling narcotics. Director Narcotics Control, Salahuddin has been appointed as inquiry officer of the case and asked to submit his report within a period of three days.

The action has been taken on the basis of the registration of an FIR against him by the Chamkani Police Station. In the said, DG said the department is fully cooperating with police and other law-enforcement agencies.

