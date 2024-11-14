Zero tolerance for corruption: Aleem orders cleanup, 6-lane expansion for key motorways

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday has adopted a zero-tolerance policy within the National Highway Authority (NHA), directing for taking strict and indiscriminate action against corrupt officers and officials. In this regard, the NHA Chairman has been given a one-week deadline to initiate necessary measures.

Aleem Khan emphasized that the cleanup effort would tolerate no leniency or influence (‘Sifarish’), stressing that only qualified, honest, and capable officers should occupy all positions, according to a press release.

During a high-level meeting of NHA here, Abdul Aleem Khan outlined a comprehensive plan to enhance the efficiency and capacity of Pakistan's motorway network, which includes increasing the Lahore, Sialkot, and Kharian-to-Islamabad Motorway to six lanes to accommodate growing traffic demands.

Aleem Khan further directed the NHA to work towards removing barriers on motorways and introducing electronic toll plazas to prevent lengthy queues.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that all highways and motorways should be connected to cameras and CCTVs so that every vehicle can be monitored.

In addition to these modernization efforts, the meeting addressed the construction of critical highway projects, including the Baila-to-Awaran and Zhob-to-Loralai highways, and discussed the new bypass construction on the Kala Shah Kaku-to-Multan Road and the road from Sagian to the Ravi Bridge.

Expansion of the Margalla Highway, connecting it to the M-1, was also reviewed, with an emphasis on accelerating ongoing projects across all four provinces.

The minister encouraged provincial governments to collaborate with the NHA on new road and highway projects, stressing the importance of interconnectivity and regional development.

The meeting expressed that the provinces can also join the NHA in the construction of new roads and highways.

The Federal Secretary for Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority gave a detailed briefing to the federal minister on important departmental matters and various proposals were finalized.