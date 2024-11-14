- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Zero tolerance for corruption: Aleem orders cleanup, 6-lane expansion for key motorways
Zero Tolerance For Corruption: Aleem Orders Cleanup, 6-lane Expansion For Key Motorways
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 09:45 PM
Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday has adopted a zero-tolerance policy within the National Highway Authority (NHA), directing for taking strict and indiscriminate action against corrupt officers and officials. In this regard, the NHA Chairman has been given a one-week deadline to initiate necessary measures
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday has adopted a zero-tolerance policy within the National Highway Authority (NHA), directing for taking strict and indiscriminate action against corrupt officers and officials. In this regard, the NHA Chairman has been given a one-week deadline to initiate necessary measures.
Aleem Khan emphasized that the cleanup effort would tolerate no leniency or influence (‘Sifarish’), stressing that only qualified, honest, and capable officers should occupy all positions, according to a press release.
During a high-level meeting of NHA here, Abdul Aleem Khan outlined a comprehensive plan to enhance the efficiency and capacity of Pakistan's motorway network, which includes increasing the Lahore, Sialkot, and Kharian-to-Islamabad Motorway to six lanes to accommodate growing traffic demands.
Aleem Khan further directed the NHA to work towards removing barriers on motorways and introducing electronic toll plazas to prevent lengthy queues.
Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that all highways and motorways should be connected to cameras and CCTVs so that every vehicle can be monitored.
In addition to these modernization efforts, the meeting addressed the construction of critical highway projects, including the Baila-to-Awaran and Zhob-to-Loralai highways, and discussed the new bypass construction on the Kala Shah Kaku-to-Multan Road and the road from Sagian to the Ravi Bridge.
Expansion of the Margalla Highway, connecting it to the M-1, was also reviewed, with an emphasis on accelerating ongoing projects across all four provinces.
The minister encouraged provincial governments to collaborate with the NHA on new road and highway projects, stressing the importance of interconnectivity and regional development.
The meeting expressed that the provinces can also join the NHA in the construction of new roads and highways.
The Federal Secretary for Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority gave a detailed briefing to the federal minister on important departmental matters and various proposals were finalized.
Recent Stories
KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headqu ..
Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan
Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic banking in Pakistan: FCCI Presid ..
Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end learning poverty on continent
Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President
NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records
PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Master Plan for Karachi
As Trump returns, African exporters torn between hope and horror
Global experts push for int'l Climate Finance Strategies for Sustainable Develop ..
Charity group urges speedy response to cholera outbreak in South Sudan
Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self determ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun17 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headquarters17 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan19 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President19 minutes ago
-
NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records19 minutes ago
-
PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Master Plan for Karachi17 minutes ago
-
Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self determination: JKCHR UK Ch ..23 minutes ago
-
Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Shaikh urges govt to ..23 minutes ago
-
PAC expresses concerns on delays in completion of small dam projects47 minutes ago
-
PEF, PYIMS sign MoU to promote IT based education56 minutes ago
-
Chairman JCSC calls on Deputy PM, Defence Minister of Qatar47 minutes ago
-
All resources be utilized for foolproof security of Chinese, foreign nationals: IGP47 minutes ago