Zero Tolerance For Corruption In Bidding Process: SACM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Communication and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan Tuesday said that no corruption would be tolerated in the bidding process of the department.

He also attributed unnecessary delay in the forwarding of file to corruption.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the C&W Department here in his office. Beside, Secretary C&W, Ijaz Hussain Ansari and Chief Engineers other concerned authorities of the department also attended.

The meeting was told that file tracking section has been activated in department therefore, filing work on file tracking system should also be accelerated to know about file moving duration in offices and examine the performance of officers.

Directing the officers, the special assistant said that complaints lodged on citizen portal regarding C&W Department should be redressed in any circumstances, so besides bringing improvement in the performance of the department, the problems of people should also be resolved.

The special assistant said that the mean of corruption related allegations should stopped at the department and in case of pressure and offer of bribe from any elected public representative and other influential for any wrongdoing should be dealt firmly and bring it in his knowledge to initiate legal proceedings against them.

Riaz Khan directed the authorities of C&W Department for promotion of merit and transparency in the department as per manifesto of PTI and vowed to tolerate no delay in any process or tender, otherwise, he warned concerned authorities of legal action.

