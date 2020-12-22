Zero tolerance for corruption in PTI govt: Sadaqat Abbasi

Member National Assembly (MNA) from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday said that there was zero tolerance for corruption in PTI government as it is the main manifesto of the party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday said that there was zero tolerance for corruption in PTI government as it is the main manifesto of the party.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that previous governments supported each other on this issue for their vested interests.

He said PTI government will not compromise on issue of corruption, and it will be eliminated at all costs.

He said that government's top priority was to provide all basis facilities to the common man at their door step.

To a question, Abbasi said that incumbent government will remain committed to enhance accountability through a structured performance management system at the executive level.

He said that corrupt systems are the biggest hindrance in the implementation of institutional reforms but Performance Agreement Sign is a big step towards Naya Pakistan which aim to strengthen the capacity of the state and increase accountability.

He said under this agreement corruption and nepotism would not be tolerated, and action would be taken against those who abuse their power or steal public money.