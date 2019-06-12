Zero tolerance for corruption: Sadaqat Abbasi

UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Wednesday said there was zero tolerance for corruption in Imran Khan's government as it is the main manifesto of the party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Wednesday said there was zero tolerance for corruption in Imran Khan's government as it is the main manifesto of the party.

Talking to a private news channel he said the incumbent government agenda of making Pakistan a corruption-free country was of vital importance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan clearly stated that government would not give NRO to any corrupt and plunderers, he added.

He said strengthening the economy and protection of the rights of poor masses wasthe top most priority of PTI government.

