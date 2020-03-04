UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zero Tolerance For Gas Theft: Birg. Abu Zar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:13 PM

Zero tolerance for gas theft: Birg. Abu Zar

Director General of Sui Southern Gas Company's Force Against Gas Theft, Birg (Retd) Muhammad Abu Zar Wednesday said SSGC Operation Grift against gas thieves was at full swing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Director General of Sui Southern Gas Company's Force Against Gas Theft, Birg (Retd) Muhammad Abu Zar Wednesday said SSGC Operation Grift against gas thieves was at full swing.

Gas theft courts are operational in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. More than 400 cases of gas theft are under at adjudication. SSGC has zero tolerance for gas thieves, he said while talking to a group of media persons in his office, said SSGC release.

He said that till now 24 convictions have been announced against gas theft. Punishment from 5 years to 13 years imprisonment with various fines has been announced till date. And, more than 120000 various kinds of operations have been conducted in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, and fine of around 2 billion rupees have been imposed in various categories of gas theft, out of which around one billion has been recovered by the company in last 2 years.

Birg. (Retd)Abu Zar further said Sui Southern Gas Company has its own Police established in Karachi, which was supporting the operations and prosecution. Seeing its success, SSGC was now planning to establish Police Stations in Quetta, Larkana and Hyderabad in same order of priority.

Parallel with the operations, survey of industries was also being carried out to check and rectified anomalies like attachment of excess load in the system, illegal use of compressors, extensions of gas connection to the neighboring industrial plot, change of business and interconnection of various gas connections.

He sought general public's support to operation "Grift" as gas theft is a crime against community.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Quetta Police Business Company Fine Hyderabad Larkana Same Gas Media From Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Governmen ..

1 minute ago

MoHAP adopts principles of government communicatio ..

16 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law establishing Abu Dh ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution appointing c ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports to develop world’s first unmanne ..

46 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Ma’an&#039;s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.