Zero tolerance for gas theft: Birg. Abu Zar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Director General of Sui Southern Gas Company's Force Against Gas Theft, Birg (Retd) Muhammad Abu Zar Wednesday said SSGC Operation Grift against gas thieves was at full swing.

Gas theft courts are operational in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. More than 400 cases of gas theft are under at adjudication. SSGC has zero tolerance for gas thieves, he said while talking to a group of media persons in his office, said SSGC release.

He said that till now 24 convictions have been announced against gas theft. Punishment from 5 years to 13 years imprisonment with various fines has been announced till date. And, more than 120000 various kinds of operations have been conducted in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, and fine of around 2 billion rupees have been imposed in various categories of gas theft, out of which around one billion has been recovered by the company in last 2 years.

Birg. (Retd)Abu Zar further said Sui Southern Gas Company has its own Police established in Karachi, which was supporting the operations and prosecution. Seeing its success, SSGC was now planning to establish Police Stations in Quetta, Larkana and Hyderabad in same order of priority.

Parallel with the operations, survey of industries was also being carried out to check and rectified anomalies like attachment of excess load in the system, illegal use of compressors, extensions of gas connection to the neighboring industrial plot, change of business and interconnection of various gas connections.

He sought general public's support to operation "Grift" as gas theft is a crime against community.