Zero Tolerance For Hoarders, Profiteers During Ramazan: Punjab Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

Zero tolerance for hoarders, profiteers during Ramazan: Punjab Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against elements involved in profiteering and hoarding during holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to aprivate news channel, she said that strict action would be taken against profiteers and those who were creating artificial shortages to gain a profit.

She said interests of the public would be safeguarded at every cost as PM Imran Khan is very concern with the issue of inflation, adding that besides Ramazan bazaars, price control committees should also play their active role in making available quality edible items, fruits and vegetables at reasonable rates for people.

She said provincial government would establish almost 313 Sasta Ramazan Bazaar in various part of Punjab to facilitate people.

Musarrat said the Ramazan and Sasta Bazaars will starts functioning from 25th Shaban where fresh vegetables, fruits, meat, soft drinks, flour, sugar, pulses and other commodities will be available at subsidized prices.

She said rate lists would be displayed at every stall to ensure availability of commodities at the decided rates, the officers of concerned departments will visit regularly the stalls to keep an eye on the matters.

She said anti-hoarding law would strictly implement in the province, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan's was only concerned about the poor segment of the society and committed for providing maximum relief to masses.

Cheema said the provincial ministers, secretaries would visit Ramazan bazaars only daily basis.

Spoksperson also mentioned that anti-Covid-19 measures should be adopted during the sale and purchase in Bazzars.

She also urged the public to maintain social distance during shopping.

