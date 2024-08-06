Zero tolerance for honour killing in Punjab: PWPA Chairperson

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt has said that there is no pardon for killings in the name of honour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt has said that there is no pardon for killings in the name of honour.

She was talking to the family and children of victim of hounor killing in Chakwal on Tuesday. The Chairperson visited the deceased family on the directive of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Offering the government's assurance of complete justice, she said that measures are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future. A suspect has been apprehended in Chakwal for the murder of a mother of two, and the Punjab government will take responsibility for the upbringing of these children.

Hina Parvez Butt further disclosed that her first case in Multan involved the tragic death of Saniya Zahra. Recent developments have revealed that it was not a suicide but a murder.

Saniya’s husband, Ali Raza, has been found guilty of murdering his wife and staging it as a suicide. The Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore matched the DNA evidence, and a forensic team is now heading to Multan for further investigation. This case, of a highly sensitive nature, was solved with the advanced resources of the police.

The government will provide for the children and offer financial assistance to the affected family. Efforts are being made to curb the rising incidents of violence against women.

“There is no forgiveness for honour killings under any circumstances,” she asserted. She confirmed that both suspects involved in this incident have been arrested and have confessed to their crime. The murder weapon, a sickle, has also been recovered.