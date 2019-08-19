UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zero Tolerance For Indian Content On TV Channels: Chairman PEMRA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 06:17 PM

Zero tolerance for Indian content on TV channels: Chairman PEMRA

Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Saleem Baig Monday visited regional office Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Saleem Baig Monday visited regional office Gujranwala.

During a meeting with local cable operators, he said that there was zero tolerance for Indian channels and Indian content .

He warned of punitive action if they were found involved in airing Indian channels or content in violation of PEMRA rules.

They were told that in the backdrop of recent standoff with India on Kashmir issue, the Authority would not spare any licencee involved in airing Indian content and strict legal action including FIRs would be registered.

The cable operators assured full cooperation and support for Kashmir cause and expressed the resolve not to air any Indian content on their cable networks.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Gujranwala Media

Recent Stories

Diya football academy wins fair play trophy

2 minutes ago

UCP wins 3 medals on opening day of inter-varsity ..

2 minutes ago

Govt accords 3-year extension in service to COAS G ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Industry Minister Speaks Against Ban on Ti ..

2 minutes ago

Govt remained successful on the political front du ..

15 minutes ago

NUST students, employees plant saplings to mark #P ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.