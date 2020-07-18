Zero tolerance for Indian contents on TV channels: Chairman PEMRA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA), Muhammad Saleem Baig on Saturday said that zero tolerance policy was adopted against showing Indian content and tv channels.

He said this while chairing a meeting of PEMRA here at the regional office.

The chairman said those violating PEMRA rules and regulations would be prosecuted as par law.

He said swift action was being taken against complaints regarding broadcasting of Indian content and pornography.

He urged all the cable operators to broadcast public welfare messages for greater awareness about protective measures against COVID-19.

The chairman PEMRA said broadcasting pornographic material on CD channels was a crimes and warned that legal action would be taken against the perpetrators of pornography under PEMRA rules and regulations.

On this occasion , Regional General Manager, PEMRA Rahat Ali also gave a detailed briefing to the Chairman PEMRA on performance and strategy.

He informed that during crackdown on cable operators in Peshawar, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Hazara, Nowshera, Charsadda, Kohat, Karak and Bannu districts, the enforcement team of the Regional Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region arrested various cable operators for violating PEMRA rules.

He said equipment being used for broadcasting Indian content was also seized.