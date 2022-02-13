UrduPoint.com

Zero Tolerance For Kite Flyers In Rawalpindi: Police Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Zero tolerance for kite flyers in Rawalpindi: Police Chief

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik has said that no one would be allowed to violate the kite flying ban and Rawalpindi District Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the kite sellers, flyers and those involved in the aerial firing.

He said that the officers concerned had been directed to utilize all available resources to net the kite flying ban violators and kite sellers.

He said, the kite flying ban violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling.

According to a police spokesman, the ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented, adding, police were making all-out efforts to net the violators.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in the loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts were being made to stop the kite flying, he added.

The special awareness campaign was also being run to control the ban violation, he said.

He said that special teams had also been constituted to control kite flying and aerial firing. A monitoring system had also been developed in this regard besides taking surety bonds from the owners of several buildings.

He informed that Punjab Inspector General of Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan had issued orders to speed up crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing.

Under an awareness campaign, special announcements were also being made in the mosques to prevent kite flying and aerial firing, he said adding, the parents were also urged to keep an eye on the activities of their children and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities.

The people had also been requested to report on 15 against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could be immediately rounded up, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Punjab Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

5 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

10 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>