Zero tolerance for kite flyers in Rawalpindi: Police Chief

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik has said that no one would be allowed to violate the kite flying ban and Rawalpindi District Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against the kite sellers, flyers and those involved in the aerial firing.

He said that the officers concerned had been directed to utilize all available resources to net the kite flying ban violators and kite sellers.

He said, the kite flying ban violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling.

According to a police spokesman, the ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented, adding, police were making all-out efforts to net the violators.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in the loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts were being made to stop the kite flying, he added.

The special awareness campaign was also being run to control the ban violation, he said.

He said that special teams had also been constituted to control kite flying and aerial firing. A monitoring system had also been developed in this regard besides taking surety bonds from the owners of several buildings.

He informed that Punjab Inspector General of Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan had issued orders to speed up crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing.

Under an awareness campaign, special announcements were also being made in the mosques to prevent kite flying and aerial firing, he said adding, the parents were also urged to keep an eye on the activities of their children and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities.

The people had also been requested to report on 15 against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could be immediately rounded up, he added.