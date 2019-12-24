Zero tolerance for one-wheeling, underage driving: DPO Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting was held at District Police Office here today to review traffic management plan for Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas and New Year

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :A meeting was held at District Police Office here today to review traffic management plan for Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas and New Year.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf presided over the meeting. DSP Traffic Bahawalpur Zahid Majeed, DSP Punjab Highways Patrol Muhammad Bakhtiar, officers of Rescue 1122 and district transport authority attended the meeting. DPO Bahawalpur told the meeting that one-wheeling and underage driving are unlawful offenses and stern action should be taken against the violators.

He said that parents and teachers must play their part in stopping one-wheeling and underage driving. He said that the violators would be arrested and the law would take its course. The meeting was briefed that special traffic management plan has been devised to keep the flow of traffic going during Christmas and New Year. The meeting was told that police from concerned police stations, Dolphin Force and Elite Force would perform duties.