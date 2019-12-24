UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zero Tolerance For One-wheeling, Underage Driving: DPO Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:15 PM

Zero tolerance for one-wheeling, underage driving: DPO Bahawalpur

A meeting was held at District Police Office here today to review traffic management plan for Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas and New Year

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :A meeting was held at District Police Office here today to review traffic management plan for Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas and New Year.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf presided over the meeting. DSP Traffic Bahawalpur Zahid Majeed, DSP Punjab Highways Patrol Muhammad Bakhtiar, officers of Rescue 1122 and district transport authority attended the meeting. DPO Bahawalpur told the meeting that one-wheeling and underage driving are unlawful offenses and stern action should be taken against the violators.

He said that parents and teachers must play their part in stopping one-wheeling and underage driving. He said that the violators would be arrested and the law would take its course. The meeting was briefed that special traffic management plan has been devised to keep the flow of traffic going during Christmas and New Year. The meeting was told that police from concerned police stations, Dolphin Force and Elite Force would perform duties.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Christmas Traffic Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

PM says 2020 will be a year of development and pro ..

3 minutes ago

Rashid Al Dhaheri voted best Mini driver of 2019 s ..

32 minutes ago

NAB prosecutor failed to visit Miftah Ismail in ja ..

36 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Naushero Feroze presides over ..

1 minute ago

Police arrest 3 in dacoity-cum-murder case in Fais ..

1 minute ago

244 policemen transferred

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.