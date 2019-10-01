Zero tolerance for police highhandedness, excess: IGP KP

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan on Tuesday said that prime focus was being given to consolidate the gains as enshrined in KP Police Act, 2017 and to stamp out evil practices with in the police department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan on Tuesday said that prime focus was being given to consolidate the gains as enshrined in KP Police Act, 2017 and to stamp out evil practices with in the police department.

In a statement, he said that steps were taken to further enhance professional practical police work across the province.

IGP said that police had to be responsive to both the public and government departments.

" There is zero tolerance for police highhandedness and excesses.

We are a people friendly police, Outreach to the community, transparency and accountability are our core principles.