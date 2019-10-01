UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zero Tolerance For Police Highhandedness, Excess: IGP KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:57 PM

Zero tolerance for police highhandedness, excess: IGP KP

Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan on Tuesday said that prime focus was being given to consolidate the gains as enshrined in KP Police Act, 2017 and to stamp out evil practices with in the police department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan on Tuesday said that prime focus was being given to consolidate the gains as enshrined in KP Police Act, 2017 and to stamp out evil practices with in the police department.

In a statement, he said that steps were taken to further enhance professional practical police work across the province.

IGP said that police had to be responsive to both the public and government departments.

" There is zero tolerance for police highhandedness and excesses.

We are a people friendly police, Outreach to the community, transparency and accountability are our core principles.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police 2017 Government

Recent Stories

PITB-YASAT Launch Punjab Youth Portal

5 minutes ago

OIC Vaccine Cold Chain Management Workshop Kicks o ..

31 minutes ago

Hashim Jawan Bakht chairs maiden PFC meeting

3 minutes ago

26000 Citizen Portal complaints resolved in 2 mont ..

3 minutes ago

Poroshenko Has Status of Eyewitness in 12 Criminal ..

3 minutes ago

Johnson Denies Updated Brexit Plan Envisages Hard ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.