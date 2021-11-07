UrduPoint.com

Zero Tolerance On Misuse Of Powers: RPO

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that zero tolerance policy was being followed on misuse of power by police officers.

Holding a police orderly room proceeding here on Sunday, he said that police was a disciplined force and violations by the officers would not be tolerated. He said that strict accountability was being ensured in the department to improve performance and also to restore public trust on the police department.

He said that the officers found involved in illegal practices and misuse of power would face strict action including termination from service.

During the room proceeding, different officers were presented before him to defend allegations against them. The regional police officer gave deadline of ten days to Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt Akhtar islam to complete investigations of a murder case and improve performance against drug peddling.

He also canceled different punishments of various officers and directed them to avoid any illegal practice otherwise they would face strict disciplinary action under zero tolerance policy.

