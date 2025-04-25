Zero Tolerance On Over Speed & Axle Load On MWs: Aleem Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 07:14 PM
Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has directed that zero-tolerance policy be strictly enforced against over-speeding and axle load violations across all national Highways & Motorways and no leniency should be observed in this regard
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has directed that zero-tolerance policy be strictly enforced against over-speeding and axle load violations across all national Highways & Motorways and no leniency should be observed in this regard.
He further instructed that all commercial vehicles must obtain fitness certificates within the next three months and special training programs be arranged for their drivers, as well.
These directives were issued in a high-level meeting chaired by the Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan during his visit to the National Highways and Motorway Police Headquarters, said a press release on Friday.
Abdul Aleem Khan stressed that in order to reduce road accidents, vehicles older than 20 years should not be allowed to come on Motorways and separate certification must be issued for their tires, accordingly.
He instructed the Inspector General of Motorway Police to formulate a comprehensive and enforceable policy on these matters, as soon as possible.
Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed concern over recurring accidents at the same location on Motorways and noted that registering FIRs for over-speeding has yielded positive outcomes. He reaffirmed that protecting human lives is top priority and the Motorway Police must continue to improve upon their already commendable standards.
During the briefing, IG Motorway Police informed the Federal Minister that 53 FIRs have been registered so far for the theft of safety barriers with 36 individuals arrested while over 2,000 meters of stolen fence has also been recovered.
Upon his arrival at the Motorway Police Headquarters, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan was presented with a guard of honor. He was received by the Federal Secretary for Communications, the IG Motorway Police and other senior officers.
Federal Minister also laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial in honor of officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
Aleem Khan inspected the Motorway Police Control Room and was briefed on the process of handling complaints via the helpline and ensuring their swift solution. He also emphasized the need for the Motorway Police to enhance their presence on social media in accordance with modern-day requirement.
In memory of Inspector Mansoor Asghar and other officers recently martyred on the duty, the Federal Minister offered Fateha for their departed souls.
He further directed motorway officials to prioritize their own safety and proposed dedicated “shoulders” at various points along the Motorways to safely stop vehicles during emergencies.
Recent Stories
High Commissioner-Designate pledge to enhance Pakistan-South Africa relations
Sindh govt decided to regulate prices of branded goods sold at supermarkets
Zero tolerance on over speed & axle load on MWs: Aleem Khan
One injured in Ecuador quake, buildings damaged
SBP injects Rs 11.855 trillion in the market
India’s false flag tactics exposed: Junaid Chaudhry
South Punjab business community pledges full support to govt, forces
PDMA issues heatwave advisory across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says CEO MWMC
Punjab govt committed to eradicating malaria: Punjab CM
Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC Dera
Ex-president SAARC chambers urges Pak-India peaceful engagement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt decided to regulate prices of branded goods sold at supermarkets1 minute ago
-
Zero tolerance on over speed & axle load on MWs: Aleem Khan1 minute ago
-
India’s false flag tactics exposed: Junaid Chaudhry13 minutes ago
-
South Punjab business community pledges full support to govt, forces13 minutes ago
-
4000-ton waste being removed on daily basis, says CEO MWMC18 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to eradicating malaria: Punjab CM18 minutes ago
-
Nasir Khan BS-19 Officer assumes charge as new DC Dera18 minutes ago
-
Ex-president SAARC chambers urges Pak-India peaceful engagement18 minutes ago
-
3926 challan tickets issued to violators18 minutes ago
-
Kite seller held in Sialkot32 minutes ago
-
Two street criminals arrested in Surjani, weapons and stolen items recovered32 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects eight more meters37 minutes ago