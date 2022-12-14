Zero tolerance on sale of fake pesticides, fertilizers: Dr Faisal Zahoor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture south Punjab Dr Faisal Zahoor said that a zero tolerance policy was being observed on sale of substandard and fake pesticides and fertilizers.

The persons involved in the heinous crime of selling fake pesticides and fertilizers were being dealt with iron hands, he said during inspection of soil and water testing labs in Lodhran and Bahawalpur, on Wednesday. The technical and scientific issues should be addressed as per international standards, he instructed.

Dr Faisal Zahoor added that a proper system should be evolved in the labs to facilitate common farmers in analysis of soil and water in order to promote agriculture.

While chairing a meeting, he stated that fertilizers were available in ample quantities for Rabi crops.

He instructed the officers to ensure sale of fertilizers at government approved prices and discourage hoarders. The stock position of fertilizers should be monitored regularly so that demand and supply should not be affected.

Indiscriminate action should be taken against violators, and the persons involved in nefarious practices should be brought to justice, he ordered. He also warned of action against the officers in case they were found demonstrating lethargy.