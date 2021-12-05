UrduPoint.com

Zero Tolerance On Torture In Police Stations: Addl IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:50 PM

Zero tolerance on torture in police stations: Addl IGP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan warned officers that there would be zero tolerance against officers involved in torture in police station.

During his visit of different police stations of Bahawalpur here on Sunday, he said that officers involved in misuse of power would be treated with iron hands. He said that concerned officers would face strict action against them in case of death in police lockup. He said that police officials were also not above the law and urged officers to give their best for protection of public lives and properties.

He directed DPO Bahawalpur to monitor investigation of all cases of heinous crimes in order to complete investigation on merit. He also directed officers to ensure best sitting arrangements for citizen at all police stations of the district. He asked them to ensure cleanliness at police station and plant trees there.

The additional IGP also took notice of incomplete residence of police officials at police residential barracks.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Visit Bahawalpur Sunday All Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading ..

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading 80% higher than pre-listing va ..

25 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

40 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Ex ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

55 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by C ..

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by Costa Rican President

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Exp ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegatio ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Chilean parliamentary delegation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.