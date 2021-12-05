Zero tolerance on torture in police stations: Addl IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan warned officers that there would be zero tolerance against officers involved in torture in police station.

During his visit of different police stations of Bahawalpur here on Sunday, he said that officers involved in misuse of power would be treated with iron hands. He said that concerned officers would face strict action against them in case of death in police lockup. He said that police officials were also not above the law and urged officers to give their best for protection of public lives and properties.

He directed DPO Bahawalpur to monitor investigation of all cases of heinous crimes in order to complete investigation on merit. He also directed officers to ensure best sitting arrangements for citizen at all police stations of the district. He asked them to ensure cleanliness at police station and plant trees there.

The additional IGP also took notice of incomplete residence of police officials at police residential barracks.