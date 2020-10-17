UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zero Tolerance Police About Labour Standards: SCCI President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:22 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) ::Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar has said the SCCI has a policy of zero tolerance for non-compliance of labour standards in the area of child labour and other socially responsible labour practices.

Speaking as a chief guest at the Tripartite Plus Meeting to Promote Social Dialogue on Best Labour Practices organized by the Employer's Federation of Pakistan (EFP) in collaboration with the SCCI and the International Labour Organization here on Saturday.

ILO representing Muzammil, Muhammad Ali Butt and Muhammad Saad representing Pakistan Workers Federation, Major (R) Javed Akhter, Manager Director Forward Gears, Abdul Waheed Sandal, former EFP board member, Fasihul Karim Siddiqui, advisor EFP and Syed Nazar Ali, director EFP board also addressed the meeting.

The SCCI president congratulated the EFP and the ILO for organizing social dialogue and expressed satisfaction on the fact that efforts for elimination of child labor by Soccer Ball Industry in Sialkot had gained global recognition today.

He stated that the Sialkot model framework for elimination of child labour could be replicated in the lower tiers of the supply chain and other industrial sectors. He assured full support of the chamber in ensuring full compliance of social and labour standards with an attitude of zero tolerance for non-compliance.

Qaiser Baryar also announced that Sialkot Chamber was going to set up a state-of-the-art skill university to meet the specific needs of Sialkot industry which will fill the wide gap that existed currently in the technical education system of the country.

Earlier, Zaki Ahmed Khan, Vice President Employer's Federation of Pakistan (EFP), in his remarks, thanked the Sialkot Chamber for their extending cooperation to the EFP and the ILO in successfully carrying out various productive activities.

