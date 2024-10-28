Zero tolerance policy adopted against timber mafia: Pir Musawwir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Forests and Climate Change, Pir Musawwir Khan has said that the Forest Department had adopted zero tolerance policy against the timber mafia to contain timber smuggling.

He was presiding over a review meeting of Forest Development Corporation (FDC) here Monday wherein Managing Director Forest Development Corporation Muhammad Asif gave a detailed briefing on the achieved targets of the department during the last 50 years and overall performance.

The Special Assistant was told that due to the ban on movement of timber, around 670,000 square feet of wood was stored at various depots of the FDC, causing a hefty loss on provincial exchequer.

He was further told that for the last one decade the FDC was facing an investment loss of Rs360 million due to ban on movement of timber.

The Special Assistant said coping with environmental issues in the province was a big challenge and cutting of trees for domestic and commercial use and then not planting new trees was a matter of concern. He directed the Forest Department to ensure maximum plantation in their respective jurisdictions.

He asked the Forest Department to ensure a zero tolerance policy against illegal movement of timber, adding that FDC should further improve its performance. He assured that the government will provide necessary assistance to the FDC in coping with confronting challenges.