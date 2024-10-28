Open Menu

Zero Tolerance Policy Adopted Against Timber Mafia: Pir Musawwir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Zero tolerance policy adopted against timber mafia: Pir Musawwir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Forests and Climate Change, Pir Musawwir Khan has said that the Forest Department had adopted zero tolerance policy against the timber mafia to contain timber smuggling.

He was presiding over a review meeting of Forest Development Corporation (FDC) here Monday wherein Managing Director Forest Development Corporation Muhammad Asif gave a detailed briefing on the achieved targets of the department during the last 50 years and overall performance.

The Special Assistant was told that due to the ban on movement of timber, around 670,000 square feet of wood was stored at various depots of the FDC, causing a hefty loss on provincial exchequer.

He was further told that for the last one decade the FDC was facing an investment loss of Rs360 million due to ban on movement of timber.

The Special Assistant said coping with environmental issues in the province was a big challenge and cutting of trees for domestic and commercial use and then not planting new trees was a matter of concern. He directed the Forest Department to ensure maximum plantation in their respective jurisdictions.

He asked the Forest Department to ensure a zero tolerance policy against illegal movement of timber, adding that FDC should further improve its performance. He assured that the government will provide necessary assistance to the FDC in coping with confronting challenges.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Million

Recent Stories

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Inf ..

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+

25 minutes ago
 Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

2 hours ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan