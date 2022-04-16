Zero tolerance policy against corruption: RPO

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz on Saturday said that the department was pursuing zero tolerance policy against corruption as it hallows out the roots of society and also hurdle in the way of justice.

While hearing show cause and appeals of police officers and employees during Ardal room here, he said the police officials and employees were bound to follow rules and code of conduct, adding, the department had strict accountability system under which punishments were given over various illegal steps.

While hearing the appeals, the show cause notices of Inspector Zaheer Babar, Sub-Inspector Hashmat Bilal and senior clerk Tahir Riaz were admitted on satisfactory condition and directed them to remain careful in future.

Sub-inspector Ahmad Nawaz's sentence of service confiscation changed to 1 year of censorship, sub-inspector Khalid Hussain's sentence of service confiscation against 01 year was removed, sub-inspector Khalid Hussain's sentence of service confiscation of 01 year approved having on merit.

Appeal of ASI Farrukh Abbas to be withheld was approved over having on merit and DPO Khanewal was directed to send departmental action against SI Usman within 15 days.

Sub Inspector Shabbir Ahmed's promotion of one year appreal also approved. The service confiscation against the sentence of ASI Nazir Ahmed and Constable Abdul Jabbar against stopping promotion for 01 year were dismissed.