Zero tolerance policy against corruption yielding positive results: MNAs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Members of the National Assembly Thursday said that the current government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was fully committed to implement its policy of 'zero tolerance against corruption' and has taken several steps to combat corruption.

Talking to Radio Current Affair Programme, MNAs said the Imran Khan's government was committed to eliminate corruption besides promoting the trend of transparency in the public affairs.

"We have strictly enforced a zero tolerance policy against corruption right from the day we formed the government", they added.

Imran Khan's government has strongly believed in Independence of the state institutions, Member NA Nuzhat Pathan said.

She further said it is a good initiative taken by the Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold a meeting with business community of Karachi and assured them to address their reservations.

Prime Minister is determined to do whatever is in the best national interest, she said, adding, some elements have been criticizing the government's economic policies and trying to create anarchy.

She said Tax paying is national duty and this tax amount is to be spending on the welfare of the people of the country.

Member NA Aftab Jahangir also said PTI government has strong believe in freedom of expression and empowerment of institutions to work independently without any political influence or pressure.

He said, "Zero tolerance policy of the government against corruption is yielding positive results".

The main focus of the government is to promote tax culture in the country as it is main source of revenue, he added.

Tax avoidance and tax evasion, is the most common taxation problem in our country, he said, adding, direct taxes are taken only from the rich that are used for general welfare and human development projects.

He said the nation also expressed confidence in honest leadership of PM Imran Khan that their taxes will not be misused.

The present government also provided an opportunity through amnesty scheme to legalize unregistered assets and got a positive response.