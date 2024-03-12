Zero Tolerance Policy' Against Encroachments Continues In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 08:52 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) In line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts are underway to cleanse the city of Lahore from encroachments. Deputy Commissioner Lahore and Lahore Municipal Administrator Rafia Haider has directed all zonal teams to be active in this regard.
Individuals involved in encroachments are being urged to remove encroachments voluntarily. The zero-tolerance policy against encroachments is being strictly implemented. Anti-encroachment operations by Lahore Municipal Corporation are ongoing at important locations across the city. In the last 4 days alone, more than 775 encroachments have been seized from various zones, with 451 notices issued for encroachment violations and 258 challans issued for offenses.
Additionally, efforts are being made to ensure smooth traffic flow on important roads, with 2,800 banners/streamers removed. Furthermore, measures are being taken to address other issues, such as the illegal sale of meat, with 11 points of meat seized and 6 FIRs registered. The cooperation of the trader community and the public is crucial for an encroachment-free Lahore. All zonal officers are maintaining public contact in the campaign to clean Lahore from encroachments.
